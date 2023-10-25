Fresh off Final Four, Owls prepare to host 'Paradise Madness'

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Owls are flying high after their Final Four appearance last season and are inviting fans to join them as they celebrate the start of a new season.

Florida Atlantic will host its third annual "Paradise Madness" on Wednesday night at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton.

The free event will begin with a light show, followed by introductions of the men's and women's basketball teams.

There will also be performances by the spirit squad, a skills challenge and a slam dunk contest.

Florida Atlantic University 5 things to know about FAU Owls ahead of 2023-24 basketball season Peter Burke

The Owls enter the 2023-24 season ranked No. 10 in The Associated Press top 25 preseason men's basketball poll. It's the first time the Owls have ever begun a season ranked in the top 25.

FAU is the preseason pick to win the American Athletic Conference in its first season in the league.

The Owls return almost everyone from the team that finished with a nation's best 35-4 record and fell one game short of playing for the national championship.

FAU's season will tip off on Nov. 8 in Chicago for the Barstool Sports Invitational against Loyola. The first home game is set for Nov. 14 against Eastern Michigan.

Head coach Dusty May's squad was a perfect 17-0 at "The Burrow" last season.

Doors to the arena open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m.