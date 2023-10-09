Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

Owls picked to win American Athletic Conference in debut season

FAU's Johnell Davis, Alijah Martin split AAC preseason player of year honors
Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May holds NCAA tournament trophy after beating Kansas State Wildcats in Elite Eight of NCAA tournament, March 25, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Adam Hunger/AP
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May holds up the championship trophy after Florida Atlantic defeated Kansas State 79-86 in an Elite Eight game in the NCAA tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York.
Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May holds NCAA tournament trophy after beating Kansas State Wildcats in Elite Eight of NCAA tournament, March 25, 2023
Posted at 4:42 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 16:55:41-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic is the men's basketball preseason pick to win the American Athletic Conference.

The Owls are the favorite to win the 2023-24 AAC championship, the league announced Monday.

FAU received 11 first-place votes by the league's head coaches and 167 total points, ahead of defending conference champion Memphis, which received three first-place votes and 159 total points.

The Owls defeated Memphis 66-65 in last season's opening-round NCAA tournament game and went on to reach the Final Four.

FAU's 35-4 record last season was the best in the nation, earning the Owls a No. 5 ranking in the final coaches poll.

FAU guards Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin also split AAC preseason player of the year honors.

Florida Atlantic Owls guard Alijah Martin shoots in front of guard Johnell Davis during practice before Sweet 16 of NCAA tournament, March 22, 2023
Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin shoots in front of guard Johnell Davis during practice before a Sweet 16 game at the NCAA East Regional of the NCAA tournament, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in New York.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team or players.

"Our guys are elite competitors and workers," head coach Dusty May said. "Once they get between the lines, they are as consistent and hungrier than ever. Now it's outside the lines where we can't let all of the attention and accolades breed complacency, and that is something that we have to be on guard for all year. But once our guys get inside the lines, nothing has changed."

May, who is entering his sixth season with the Owls, was rewarded with a 10-year contract extension in April.

FAU will host East Carolina in its inaugural AAC game on Jan. 2 and will close out the regular-season conference slate against Memphis. The Owls were a perfect 17-0 at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena last season.

The Owls will play in their first-ever AAC tournament March 13-17 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!