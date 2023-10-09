Owls picked to win American Athletic Conference in debut season

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic is the men's basketball preseason pick to win the American Athletic Conference.

The Owls are the favorite to win the 2023-24 AAC championship, the league announced Monday.

FAU received 11 first-place votes by the league's head coaches and 167 total points, ahead of defending conference champion Memphis, which received three first-place votes and 159 total points.

The Owls defeated Memphis 66-65 in last season's opening-round NCAA tournament game and went on to reach the Final Four.

FAU's 35-4 record last season was the best in the nation, earning the Owls a No. 5 ranking in the final coaches poll.

FAU guards Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin also split AAC preseason player of the year honors.

Adam Hunger/AP Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin shoots in front of guard Johnell Davis during practice before a Sweet 16 game at the NCAA East Regional of the NCAA tournament, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in New York.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team or players.

"Our guys are elite competitors and workers," head coach Dusty May said. "Once they get between the lines, they are as consistent and hungrier than ever. Now it's outside the lines where we can't let all of the attention and accolades breed complacency, and that is something that we have to be on guard for all year. But once our guys get inside the lines, nothing has changed."

May, who is entering his sixth season with the Owls, was rewarded with a 10-year contract extension in April.

FAU will host East Carolina in its inaugural AAC game on Jan. 2 and will close out the regular-season conference slate against Memphis. The Owls were a perfect 17-0 at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena last season.

The Owls will play in their first-ever AAC tournament March 13-17 in Fort Worth, Texas.