Florida Atlantic University's new faces show hope for Owls' future in spring game

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Football season is right around the corner, and the FAU Owls have a chance to rewrite the future.

After a disappointing 2024 season, which left the Owls with a 3-9 record, newly named head coach Zach Kittley showed strong signs of a change in 2025.

FAU's new faces show hope for Owls' future in spring game

“I’m proud of how we've progressed as a team and mainly the culture of the locker room, and that’s what’s most proud,” said Kittley. “Because that’s really the easier part and when you look at the locker room right now, we have an extremely healthy locker room. We don’t have cliques, we’re not offense versus defense. It’s a family.”

Although the score wasn’t kept, Kittley said this team has seen a drastic change from day 1 to the spring game.

With the season still months away, Aug. 30 will be here before we know it, and the Owls will take the field against Maryland in the blink of an eye.

Kittley and the Owls will open the season on the road, then will host Florida A&M for their home opener on Sept. 6.