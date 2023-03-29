Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

Florida Atlantic University alumni beaming with pride as Owls prepare for Final Four

'We tried so hard to get on the map to get recognized,' alum Brian Oliver says
The excitement of the Final Four has Florida Atlantic University alumni beaming with pride.
Posted at 7:34 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 19:43:21-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Final Four has everyone buzzing — including Florida Atlantic University alumni.

Aryeh Lehrer, who graduated in 2003, said the success of the men's basketball team mimics the school.

"The arc of this team and the arc of the university's growth mirror each other, and it is fantastic to see," Lehrer said.

Aryeh Lehrer shares his thoughts on the Owls' historic run in the NCAA tournament.
Aryeh Lehrer shares his thoughts on the Owls' historic run in the NCAA tournament.

RELATED: Owls head to Houston for Final Four

Brian Oliver is from the FAU class of 1998.

"[I am a] South Florida native, but mom kicked me out of the house and said, 'You have to live on campus to get the whole college experience,'" Oliver said. "I was here when it was 'Find Another University,' when it was 'FA-who?' We tried so hard to get on the map to get recognized."

Academically and athletically, everyone knows exactly where FAU is now. The Owl Nation has never flown higher.

Brian Oliver recalls how when he went to school few people even knew where FAU was located.
Brian Oliver recalls how when he went to school few people even knew where FAU was located.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7