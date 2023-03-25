Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

FAU to host 9 watch parties for Elite Eight game

5 of them are in Boca Raton
FAU punched its ticket into the Elite 8 with a win over Tennessee and took to the streets of NYC to celebrate.
Florida Atlantic University campus
Posted at 11:23 AM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 11:40:15-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Atlantic University Alumni Association has arranged for nine official watch parties for the Owls' NCAA East Region final men's basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday night.

FAU, the ninth seed, will play No. 3 Kansas State with tipoff scheduled for 6:09 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Owls, who are playing in just their second NCAA tournament, defeated No. 4 seed Tennessee 62-55 on Thursday nightin the Sweet Sixteen and advanced to the Elite Eight.

Festivities at all locations will begin at 5:30 p.m. The Alumni Association advises to RSVP as soon as possible, "so we can provide accurate numbers to the venues."

The locations:

FAU Student Union – 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton

Biergarten – 309 Via De Palmas #90, Boca Raton

Irishmen (ages 21+) – 1745 NW Boca Raton Blvd, Boca Raton

Boca Hooters – 2240 NW 19th St. Suite 1101-A, Boca Raton

Boca Yard House – 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

Bru’s Room – 1333 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach

Bru’s Room – 1000 N. University Drive, Coral Springs

Stadium Grill – 1203 Town Center Drive, Jupiter

Duffy’s – 1804 Cordova Rd, Fort Lauderdale

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7