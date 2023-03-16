2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament: Who's playing when, where to watch

Here's how to follow all the March Madness of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Only two Florida teams made the tournament.

Florida Atlantic is dancing for the first time since 2002. The Owls, who are the No. 9 seed in the East Region, are 0-1 all-time in tournament play. They'll take on No. 8 seed Memphis.

Miami is the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region and will face No. 12 seed Drake.

Both teams are scheduled to tip-off Friday night, creating a doubleheader for South Florida programs on the national stage.

Viewable bracket:

Click here for a printable version of the bracket.

Thursday Television Schedule

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland| 12:15 p.m. | CBS

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 Missouri |1:40 p.m. | TNT

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas | 2 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama 2:45 p.m. | CBS

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona | 4:10 p.m. | TNT

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

Friday Television Schedule