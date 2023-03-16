2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament: Who's playing when, where to watch

Here's how to follow all the March Madness of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Only two Florida teams made the tournament.
Florida Atlantic is dancing for the first time since 2002. The Owls, who are the No. 9 seed in the East Region, are 0-1 all-time in tournament play. They'll take on No. 8 seed Memphis.
Miami is the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region and will face No. 12 seed Drake.
Both teams are scheduled to tip-off Friday night, creating a doubleheader for South Florida programs on the national stage.
Viewable bracket:
Click here for a printable version of the bracket.
Thursday Television Schedule
- No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland| 12:15 p.m. | CBS
- No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia | 12:40 p.m. | truTV
- No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 Missouri |1:40 p.m. | TNT
- No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas | 2 p.m. | TBS
- No. 16 Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama 2:45 p.m. | CBS
- No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV
- No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona | 4:10 p.m. | TNT
- No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 4:30 p.m. | TBS
- No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa | 6:50 p.m. | TNT
- No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke | 7:10 p.m. | CBS
- No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas | 7:25 p.m. | TBS
- No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 7:35 p.m. | truTV
- No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston | 9:20 p.m. | TNT
- No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 9:40 p.m. | CBS
- No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M | 9:55 p.m. | TBS
- No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA | 10:05 p.m. | truTV
Friday Television Schedule
- No. 10 Southern California vs. No. 7 Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. |CBS
- No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:40 p.m. | truTV
- No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:30 p.m. | TNT
- No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's | 2 p.m. | TBS
- No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette| 2:45 p.m. | CBS
- No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV
- No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Creighton| 4 p.m. | TNT
- No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:30 p.m. | TBS
- No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue| 6:50 p.m. | TNT
- No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7:10 p.m. | CBS
- No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:25 p.m | TBS
- No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga| 7:35 p.m. | truTV
- No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:20 p.m.| TNT
- No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas State | 9:40 p.m. | CBS
- No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:55 p.m. | TBS
- No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 TCU | 10:05 p.m. | truTV