FAU Owls practice ahead of spring game, say 'energy is completely different'

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The college football season is still several months away, but Florida Atlantic University fans and players are getting excited for the upcoming spring game.

The spring football season is here for teams across the country. FAU began spring practice Tuesday.

FAU is heading into their second season in the American Athletic Conference.

Head coach Tom Herman is preparing the Owls as he gets set for his second season leading the team.

After finishing his first year with a 4-8 record in 2023, he and his players have expressed how eager they are to get back on the field.

Many players said they believe something special is on the horizon.

"Oh yeah, we are really juiced," FAU linebacker Jackson Ambush said. "The energy is completely different from when I got here in the summer even through fall camp and everything else."

"People are definitely excited to get out there. It's spring ball. It's football time," defensive lineman Latrell Jean said. "The lifting weights and conditioning is over. This is what you prepare for. The energy level is definitely different because we are playing football now. It's live out there. I like it."

FAU's spring game is April 13 at FAU Stadium.

The Owls will open the season against Michigan State, Army and Florida International University.