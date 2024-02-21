Owls spring game set for April 13 at FAU Stadium

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic will embark on year two of the Tom Herman era when spring camp begins in March.

The Owls will begin spring practice March 12 and have 15 practice days, culminating with the April 13 spring game at FAU Stadium.

FAU's April 6 open practice will be held off-campus at Joseph C. Carter Park in Fort Lauderdale. The Owls haven't practiced there since 2019.

The spring game will kick off at noon and is free to the public.

FAU is coming off a 4-8 season under Herman, who previously coached at Texas and Houston.

The Owls will open the 2024 season at Michigan State on Aug. 31.