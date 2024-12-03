Florida Atlantic University announces Zach Kittley as new head football coach

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University (FAU) announced Zach Kitltey as its new head football coach on Monday.

Kittley, 33, most recently worked as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas Tech for three seasons and has 12 years total of Division 1 coaching experience.

"What was clearly evident to me was Zach's passion and excitement for the potential at Florida Atlantic," said President Stacy Volnick in a written statement. "He is an incredibly impressive person. I am excited about his authenticity, his energy, and his family-oriented approach. He is an ideal fit, and I welcome him, his wife Emily, and his family to our University and I look forward to the leadership he will provide our program."

According to the statement, Kittley is a "high-regarded developer of quarterbacks," having coached Patrick Mahomes II, Bailey Zappe and Davis Webb on their journeys to the NFL.

"I am thrilled at this opportunity to be the head coach at Florida Atlantic," said Kittley in a written statement. "I am extremely grateful. I want to thank Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White and President Stacy Volnick for believing in me to take over this nationally-regarded program."

FAU fired football coach Tom Herman in November following the university's five-game losing streak.

Kittley will be made an official part of the FAU community at a press conference on Friday, according to the statement.