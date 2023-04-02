FAU students 'sad' but 'proud' of Owls after Final Four loss

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The 2,400-seat auditorium at Florida Atlantic University was full of students and alumni watching the Owls in the Final Four. However, it was not the ending students on campus were hoping.

"These boys have had the season of a lifetime and we're so proud of them," a student told WPTV.

"Of course, we're a little nervous, but I got confidence in them all and I know they're going to pull it out because they always do," a student said as FAU was leading San Diego State with about five minutes remaining in the game.

With about a minute left in the game, students began crowding around the stage of the auditorium, preparing to rush it, when the buzzer sounded and the Aztecs made the game-winning shot.

"I feel so sad. I want to cry right now. I want to cry, man," a student said after the game. "I can't eat tonight. I can't sleep tonight. Can't do nothing tonight."

Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV A Florida Atlantic University student says he can't eat or sleep after the Owls lost in the Final Four.

Cheering turned to silence as students looked up at the screens in shock.

"It was a crazy shot, it came down to the last second, but it was just crazy to lose like that, you know, especially after watching the team go all the way," a student said. "We were hoping to see them finish, but still proud of them."

Although undoubtedly devastated, students also said it was incredible to see the Owls get this far.

Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV Two Florida Atlantic University students say they were disappointed after the Owls lost in the Final Four, but they're proud of what the team accomplished.

"I'm very upset, but I'm really proud of our boys," a student said. "They really pulled through to the Final Four."

"We're going to come back better next year, though," another student said.