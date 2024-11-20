Could NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis become next FAU head football coach?

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University's search for its next head football coach is generating plenty of social media buzz.

Just days after the firing of second-year coach Tom Herman, FAU students are among those sounding off on the state of the Owls program.

"Whenever I'm sitting in the student section, the energy is always electric," FAU sophomore Brandon Schuenemann said.

"For football, nobody has really been going because the teams are not winning," FAU senior Deandre James said. "It's been a low turnout."

Florida Atlantic University FAU fires football coach Tom Herman Scott Sutton

While there's been no official word from the school on the status of the coaching search, social media was busy Wednesday regarding a potential candidate.

National outlets, including NBC Sports, reported that NFL Hall of Famer and University of Miami alum Ray Lewis could be a candidate for the job.

WPTV reached out to FAU for comment about Lewis, but the school told WPTV they won't make any announcements until they sign a new coach.

National recruiting and transfer expert Steve Wiltfong with On3 Sports said a big name like Lewis would bring big attention to the program.

"Could Ray Lewis do it there? He certainly would bring in a lot of excitement. He would intrigue the interest of recruits and high school coaches and people in the area," Wiltfong said.

WPTV reporter Kendall Hyde spoke with several FAU recruits about Herman's firing and asked if they would consider other schools. All three said their options were open.