Boca Raton celebration for Florida Atlantic University basketball team rescheduled for April 19

Owls will be given key to city in recognition of team's Final Four appearance
FAU head coach Dusty May is sticking with the Owls after agreeing to a 10-year contract extension with the school.
Florida Atlantic Owls forward Giancarlo Rosado celebrates after beating Memphis Tigers in first round of NCAA tournament, March 17, 2023
Posted at 9:39 AM, Apr 11, 2023
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University basketball fans will have to wait a little long to celebrate the Owls in their home city.

The city of Boca Raton and FAU have announced that a free community celebration to recognize the Final Four team, originally scheduled for this Wednesday, has been moved to April 19.

Head coach Dusty May and players will be awarded with a key to the city during the celebration at Mizner Park Amphitheater.

"We are so proud of what the men's basketball team has accomplished throughout their exceptional season," Mayor Scott Singer said. "We look forward to celebrating them for not only their amazing Final Four run in the NCAA tournament, but for bringing the Boca Raton community together and instilling an overwhelming sense of pride throughout the city."

The presentation of the key to the city and recognition of the team will begin at 6 p.m. The celebration is open to the public and scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

FAU concluded the season with a nation-leading 35-4 record and a last-second loss to San Diego State in the Final Four. It was the Owls' first-ever Final Four appearance, which led to a 10-year contract extension for May, who told WPTV he's committed to "building something great" at FAU.

