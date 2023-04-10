Alijah Martin declares for NBA Draft, but it may not be end of his college career

BOCA RATON, Fla. — One of the stars of Florida Atlantic's run to the Final Four is ready to take his game to the next level, but that doesn't mean his college career is over.

Alijah Martin announced Sunday on social media that he's declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

However, Martin noted that he's preserving his college eligibility.

"I am looking forward to receiving feedback from the NBA and I am 100% committed to coming back to FAU to continue our quest for a national championship if I decide not to stay in the draft," he wrote.

Under current NCAA rules, undergraduate college basketball players can declare for the NBA Draft and hire an agent without forfeiting their remaining eligibility, provided they've been evaluated by the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.

Players who declare for the draft have until the NCAA-mandated June 1 deadline to withdraw their eligibility and return to school. Players can also return to school if they aren't selected in the two-round draft but only if they participate in the NBA Draft Combine, which will take place next month in Chicago.

Martin was a first-team All-Conference USA player who helped lead the Owls to a conference championship and FAU's first-ever trip to the Final Four.

Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin drives past San Diego State guard Lamont Butler during the second half of a Final Four game in the NCAA tournament Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston.

The sophomore guard finished second on the team in scoring with 484 points. He averaged 13.4 points per game.

Martin scored a season-high 30 points against UAB in the C-USA Championship game and had 26 points in the last-second 72-71 loss to San Diego State in the Final Four.

"Owl nation, thank you for all your support, and I look forward to updating you soon," Martin said.