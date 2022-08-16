Atlanta selected to host 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship

ATLANTA — One day after it was announced the College Football Playoff National Championship game is returning to South Florida, executive director Bill Hancock said Tuesday that Atlanta has been selected to host the 2025 title game.

Atlanta will become the first city to host the title game for a second time.

The 2025 game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the 2018 game there.

Hancock explained why the decision was made to bring the game back to Atlanta.

"When the playoff was created, the goal was to move the national championship game to 10 different communities in the first 10 years of the playoff," he said in a statement. "After visiting 10 different communities during our first 10 years of existence, we accomplished our goal of sharing this celebration of college football with the entire country."

Hancock said Monday that the 2026 game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, which was home to the 2021 game. Alabama defeated Ohio State 52-24 that year, but attendance was limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next year's game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and NRG Stadium in Houston will host the game in 2024.