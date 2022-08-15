Hard Rock Stadium to host 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The College Football Playoff National Championship game will be returning to South Florida.

Bill Hancock, executive director of the four-team playoff, announced Monday that Hard Rock Stadium has been selected as the site of the 2026 championship game.

Hard Rock Stadium will become the first venue to repeat as host of the playoff since it began with the 2014 season.

Alabama defeated Ohio State 52-24 in the 2021 title game at Hard Rock Stadium. Attendance was limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lynne Sladky/AP The trophy for the College Football Playoff National Championship is displayed, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla. Alabama and Ohio State will play in the championship game Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"We are delighted to be returning to Miami," Hancock said in a statement. "South Florida was a great host for the 2021 national championship game despite the event having to be scaled back because of COVID-19, and we look forward to returning in 2026 with a full complement of events and activities during national championship weekend. The first-class stadium, convention center, hotels and supportive people in South Florida made the decision to return quite easy."

South Florida has been home to eight prior national championship games dating to the old Bowl Coalition era.

The next two College Football Playoff National Championship games will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and NRG Stadium in Houston.

An announcement on the site of the 2025 game will be made soon.