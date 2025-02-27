Cognizant Classic honoring military members for their service

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Round one of the Cognizant Classic is underway at PGA National. Today was all about celebrating those for their service for military appreciation day.

The fans are excited as players shot low scores on Thursday.

At the 17th hole, you can find the patriots outpost. There you can sign a tribute on a banner that will be sent to the men and women serving overseas.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Sami Squires talked with several people who were enjoying their time there with loved ones and even longtime friends who served together. All of whom were watching some of the world's best golfers play.

"We are old Army buddies. He comes down in the winter and snowbirds in Jupiter. We get together and try and make the Classic every year," said one veteran.

Former military members and their spouses said they were happy to be able to come and have their own dedicated section.

"I'm a Navy wife and my husband is retired Navy, so it means a lot. It means a lot to everyone," one woman exclaimed.

Active duty, retired, reserve, National Guard members, and veterans get in for free along with one dependent, but you do have to get a ticket through the Cognizant's Classic website.

The weekend is already sold out, but you can still grab tickets for Friday, while supplies last.

