Cognizant Classic volunteers help fuel tournament's success

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — To put on a great event like the Cognizant Classic, you need nearly 1,000 volunteers made up of 30 different committees.

Jay Levine, the volunteer chairperson for the tournament, said the volunteers are critical.

"We do we have over 30 committees that do everything from picking up players at the airport to standing in front of the holes with their quiet paddles," Levine said. "We do child care for the players, so it's really a spectrum of services that we offer."

Levine said they have procedures in place so if a problem arrives, they know how to resolve it quickly.

"We have a lot of long-time volunteers," Levine said. "This is my 11th year, and we have people that (have volunteered for) 30 years."

If you want to volunteer for next year's tournament, click here to learn more.

"Being a volunteer for a golf tournament, especially the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, is a great opportunity," Levine said. "If you didn't volunteer this year, we sure would love to have you next year."