Charlie Woods competes in pre-qualifier for Cognizant Classic

15-year-old son of Tiger Woods tees off at Lost Lake Golf Club
WPTV is at Los Lake Golf Club as Charlie Woods competes in a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Feb 22, 2024
HOBE SOUND, Fla. — The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods was hitting the links Thursday morning in a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

Charlie Woods had a 7:39 a.m. tee time at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, not far from his home on Jupiter Island.

WPTV was there as the younger Woods competed for a spot to make Monday's qualifier at PGA National.

Charlie Woods watches his putt on the green at Lost Lake Golf Club on Feb. 22, 2024, in Hobe Sound, Fla., during a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

Tiger Woods, widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, has won 15 majors and a record-tying 82 PGA Tour events, but he's never hoisted the championship trophy at PGA National, home to the Cognizant Classic (formerly the Honda Classic).

Charlie Woods has competed in the last four PNC Championship events with his father, finishing two strokes behind winners John Daly and his son in 2021.

The Cognizant Classic takes place Feb. 29-March 3.

