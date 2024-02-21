Charlie Woods to compete in pre-qualifier for Cognizant Classic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Like father, like son?

Charlie Woods is seeking to earn a spot in the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods will compete in Thursday's pre-qualifier for Palm Beach County's PGA Tour event.

According to the PGA Tour, the younger Woods will tee off at 7:39 a.m. at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, not far from his home on Jupiter Island.

Kevin Kolczynski/AP Tiger Woods, center, son Charlie, right, and daughter Sam, left, look on during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

Tiger Woods, widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, has won 15 majors and a record-tying 82 PGA Tour events, but he's never hoisted the championship trophy at PGA National, home to the Cognizant Classic (formerly the Honda Classic).

Charlie Woods has competed in the last four PNC Championship events with his father, finishing two strokes behind winners John Daly and his son in 2021.

The Cognizant Classic takes place Feb. 29-March 3.