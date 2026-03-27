Coco Gauff 'grateful' for South Florida support as she prepares to take on Aryna Sabalenka in Miami Open final

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Delray Beach native Coco Gauff will play in the finals of the Miami Open on Saturday after knocking off Karolína Muchová in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1 on Thursday.

Gauff, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, will take on world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Elena Rybakina on Thursday.

Coco Gauff speaks to WPTV after advancing to Miami Open final

After Thursday's match, WPTV spoke to Gauff about making the finals in her return to South Florida.

"I have the best support and the best chances because I'm playing at home to take home that title," Gauff said.

She expressed gratitude to the fans cheering her on at the tournament.

"I'm very grateful for Floridians coming out and cheering me on from throughout the state. Some people drove from Orlando to come, so it's just really nice," Gauff said.

The women's singles final will take place on Saturday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

Gauff, who has won two majors, will look to defend her 2025 French Open title in May.