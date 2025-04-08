Boca Raton teen wins 2nd Drive, Chip and Putt National Championship title

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Last week, WPTV told you about Alexandra Phung, the 13-year-old from Boca Raton who was looking to win her second Drive, Chip and Putt National Championship title in Augusta, Georgia.

It's an event that looks to grow the sport of golf by focusing on the basics— driving, putting and chipping.

Phung won the championship in 2023, and successfully won her age division last weekend for the second time.

"It was great to have (the title) again," Phung said. "I really was able to celebrate with the people I brought there."

While her coach, Jeff Hall, could not make it to the competition, he watched her every swing on television.

"We had her on every TV, and when she hit that put, and it was on a little bit of a higher line, about five feet out, I knew it was in," Hall said.

Hall remembers cheering in excitement as Phung was crowned champion, and the shouts didn't go unnoticed.

"When I made the putt and heard the drain, I felt like I heard an echo of everyone screaming," Phung said. "I felt like even everyone was screaming for me on the other side of the camera."

Phung now looks to join rare company of those who have won a third title.

"We've got to get back to work," Hall said.