BOCA RATON, Fla. — Speed, a grooved swing and power— these are a few things that have helped Boca Raton's Alexandra Phung showcase her abilities on the national stage to become one of the top golfers in the world.

At only 13 years old, Phung is looking to win the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday, a title that she won already two years ago.

WATCH: Alexandra Phung preapres for the 2025 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals in Augusta, Georgia

Boca teen prepares to become Drive, Chip and Putt National Champion once again

The tournament is a joint initiative between the by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and the PGA of America. Founded in 2013, the tournament calls itself a "junior golf development competition," aiming to grow the next generation of golfers.

Leading up to the national spotlight, Phung started her golf journey at age 5, with her big sister Amelie pushing her towards greatness.

"I was really competitive with her, so right away, I was connected to the sport," Phung said.

With a natural swing, Phung's father noticed her potential and enrolled her in courses at Stone Bridge Country Club in Boca Raton, where she met her trainer Jeff Hall.

"All I wanted to do was get her some speed, learn how to swing harder, and learn how to hit it further," Hall said.

Now, she is ready to reclaim the top spot she successfully grabbed in 2023 in the girls 10 and 11 age group.

"I'm extremely excited because I earned my way back for the fourth time," Phung said. "When I play golf, I'm able to enjoy the scenery on the golf course."

Phung says she values the peace the golfing scenery brings, but knows she has a tall task ahead of her as she prepares to showcase her talents against the nation's top young golfers.