Berean Christian ready to give fans 'good show' on new field

Just like so many South Florida teams, Berean Christian is hard at work.

And like many schools, the Bulldogs are enjoying their own field — a dream that came true just a year ago.

“Well, it’s really nice because most of the places we were traveling last year was like four hours there and four hours back. It’ll be nice to give our home crowd a good show and let them see how much we’ve improved over the last two years," said assistant coach Brenden Shipley.

Home field advantage is true for any athlete. And now this team can set themselves up for more success.

High School Berean Christian School finally has home of its own this football season John Barron

“No more bus rides to Wellington. I can come here, get my stuff on and just worry about the game. Not have to worry about, did I get all my stuff on the bus. Just get ready and come out here and play football," said Jamil Guzman.

As the season continues to close in, these Bulldogs are putting in the work now to see the improvement in August.

“I think this year is going to be way better than last year. Just how much we’ve developed the team overall, everyone is just way better," said Steven Sistrunk.

They're hoping that 2024 will help Berean bring glory back home.

“We just have guys out here getting work in during the summer, during their free time," said Shipley. "It’s going to be really beneficial for them when the season comes around. They’re definitely going to see it when they hit the field in August.”