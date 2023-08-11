Watch Now
Berean Christian School finally has home of its own this football season

Bulldogs will have home field advantage for first time in school history
WPTV's John Barron speaks with Berean Christian School's athletic director about the enthusiasm of a new football season on a home field for the first time.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Aug 11, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Berean Christian School is getting ready for the start of the football season.

With a new home field, the Bulldogs are excited to start hosting their football games for the first time in school history.

The Bulldogs are led by head coach Kevin Green, who said he is looking forward to a new year with this group.

Athletic director Dean Hendricks is also ready for the start of the new season.

Hendricks and a number of staff members on the team are former Bulldogs themselves.

On an early Friday morning, the Bulldogs cheer team helped kick off WPTV's "Football Night in South Florida."

Head cheer coach Barbi Candales led the cheerful group of Bulldogs.

Berean Christian will start its season on Aug. 25.

