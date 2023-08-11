Berean Christian School finally has home of its own this football season

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Berean Christian School is getting ready for the start of the football season.

With a new home field, the Bulldogs are excited to start hosting their football games for the first time in school history.

The Bulldogs are led by head coach Kevin Green, who said he is looking forward to a new year with this group.

John Barron/WPTV The Berean Christian School Bulldogs will be walking onto their home football field for the first time in 2023.

Athletic director Dean Hendricks is also ready for the start of the new season.

Hendricks and a number of staff members on the team are former Bulldogs themselves.

On an early Friday morning, the Bulldogs cheer team helped kick off WPTV's "Football Night in South Florida."

Head cheer coach Barbi Candales led the cheerful group of Bulldogs.

Berean Christian will start its season on Aug. 25.