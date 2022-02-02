Spring training in danger as baseball labor talks continue to stall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Major League Baseball and the Players Association were back at the negotiating table Tuesday in an attempt to resolve a lockout that began in December.

But when the two sides departed their New York meeting after a contentious 90-minute negotiating session, most experts agreed that little was achieved.

Many believe now there is little chance that spring training will start on time in Florida and Arizona later this month — and could be in danger altogether.

RELATED: Labor disagreement continues to put spring training in limbo

The two sides have been unable to resolve their differences, namely the players union being angered over a declining average salary and middle-class players being forced out by teams concentrating payroll on the wealthy.

The meeting between the Major League Baseball Players Association and MLB is over. Little progress was made. The on-time opening of spring training at this point is in grave danger and, frankly, would take a miraculous deal coming together to rescue. A delay feels inevitable. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 1, 2022

Because of the pandemic, Florida has not had a normal, full capacity spring training season since 2019.

Spring training baseball plays a pivotal role for business owners in West Palm Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie, who host the Nationals, Astros, Marlins, Cardinals and Mets.

Many thought 2022 would be a return to normalcy with packed ballparks and a full slate of games in March.

Now, many are wondering if there will be any spring training games at all this year as Major League Baseball and the players continue to work to negotiate a deal.

This is the first time there has been a baseball lockout since 1994-1995, which abruptly ended the '94 season without a World Series.

Reporter Matt Sczesny is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 4.