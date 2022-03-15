New York Mets to hold free intrasquad game for fans in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Baseball fans had to wait a little longer for spring training to start this year, but they will get a chance to attend a free game this week in Port St. Lucie.

The New York Mets announced they will hold a free intrasquad scrimmage at Clover Park at 1:10 p.m. Friday.

Tickets and parking for the game are free. Also, fans will receive one free soda or beer (8 oz. Coke or 8 oz. Bud Light).

RELATED: More spring training, baseball news

Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Fans can begin to claim their tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday for Friday's Orange vs. Blue game.

Tickets will be available online at mets.com/springtraining or in person at the stadium's box office, which opens daily at 10 a.m.

All tickets for the game are general admission.

Tickets went on sale Monday for the Mets' eight spring training home games.

New York will play their first home game Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals.