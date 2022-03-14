New York Mets fans ready for spring training games to finally begin in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Baseball fans were up early Monday morning in Port St. Lucie to snag spring training tickets for upcoming New York Mets games.

Dozens of fans lined up outside Clover Park before the ticket windows opened at 10 a.m.

The Mets will play their first home game in Port St. Lucie on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Because the lockout shortened spring training by about two weeks, New York will only have eight home games this season.

The Mets conclude their home spring training schedule on April 3 against the Miami Marlins but will play two final games in West Palm Beach against the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals on April 4, 5.

All of the teams that hold spring training in Florida will be playing other squads that train nearby.

This is similar to the "pod-like" schedule that was held last year due to the pandemic.

Unfortunately, this means that baseball fans on the east coast of Florida will not see any teams that train on the west coast and vice versa.

