Major League Baseball sides meeting again in effort to hammer out agreement, avoid game cancellations

JUPITER, Fla. — The prolonged Major League Baseball lockout imposed by owners has reached a tipping point Monday.

Spring training games have already been canceled, and if a deal isn't agreed upon by the league and players union by the end of the day, regular-season games will start to be canceled.

The two sides are once again scheduled to meet at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter — the same location where meetings have occurred since last week.

AP Photo/Ron Blum New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer signs autographs for fans following a baseball labor negotiating session Saturday, Feb. 26 at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer and free-agent reliever Andrew Miller are leading the players' bargaining team.

The 162-game regular season is scheduled to begin March 31.

The lockout is in its 89th day. Sides are still far apart, but the pressure is increasing.

MLB has not fixed an exact time to the deadline, which leads to the possibility of bargaining sessions stretching into the wee hours if both sides see a deal within reach.

Reporter Matt Szczesny is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 5 on the impacts to Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.