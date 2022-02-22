Watch
Florida business owners brace for no spring training

Players union, owners meeting in Jupiter
Spring training tickets continue to be on sale at Florida ballparks despite the ongoing baseball lockout.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Feb 22, 2022
JUPITER, Fla. — Negotiators for Major League Baseball owners and players are expected to meet in Jupiter for a second day as the two sides seek to hammer out a deal and end the lockout.

During Monday's talks at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, owners made a pair of slight moves toward locked-out players but put off big-ticket bargaining issues until later.

MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million that would go to 30 top players, a fraction of the $115 million for 150 players the union has asked for.

RELATED: Canceled spring training would be devastating to Florida, Arizona economies

The work stoppage began on Dec. 2.

It was announced Friday that spring training would not start earlier than March 5 after the league and its player's association couldn't reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Unfortunately, as baseball negotiations drag on, caught in the middle are fans and Florida business owners.

The 2022 spring training was expected to be the first full-capacity spring training since the pandemic.

However, many are wondering if this spring will result in more lost revenue since baseball fans won't flock to Florida if games are put on hold.

