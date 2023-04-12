WPTV personalities try not to break an egg dropped from 30 feet

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 36th annual Engineer It! competition will be held on Saturday at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium in West Palm Beach.

The mission is to design and build a shipping container that will prevent an uncooked egg from breaking when dropped from a height of 50 feet.

The stakes are $5,000 in cash and prizes awarded to winners in elementary, middle, and high school categories.

On Monday, WPTV personalities designed and dropped their own shipping containers. They were graded on their video about building their container, following the science center’s rules and if the egg broke or not.

Jennifer Correa

Jennifer got a score of 100 (perfect in every category).

Ashley Glass

Ashley got a score of 50 (she did not have a video and did not follow the rules).

Hollani Davis

Hollani got a score of 100 (perfect in every category).

T.A. Walker

T.A. got a score of 60 (his egg broke).

Meghan McRoberts

Meghan got a score of 95 (she broke the rules).

Steve Villanueva

Steve got a score of 50 (he didn’t make a video and did not follow the rules).

Mike Trim

Mike got a score of 100 (perfect in every category).

Jennifer, Hollani, and Mike tied, but at the end of the day, only one could be one winner. Jennifer won for having the container that weighed the least. Congrats Jen!