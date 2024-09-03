Where to get gourmet restaurant deals during September

What to know:



Prix fixe menus at the area's top restaurants

Deals from $25 - $70 during the month of September

Restaurants from Boca Raton up to Port St. Lucie

September is a special time in South Florida when locals can enjoy our wonderful but not-so-busy culinary scene.

The snowbirds haven't flocked down, and the kids are back in school. Unfortunately, for restaurateurs that means less business for them, and worse, lower wages for their tipped employees.

Thus, enter Flavor South Florida. During September, you can choose prix fixe gourmet menus. Some establishments are offering brunch, lunch, and dinner deals. Click here to see the deals near you.

Map of participating restaurants:

"Many restaurants in South Florida are feeling the economic impact of rising rents, and food and labor costs, with sales down approximately 25% to 30% compared to last year, according to local restaurant owners. Flavor South Florida is providing dining establishments a needed lifeline to increase business during the month of September, Florida's slowest tourism month," said Flavor South Florida's CEO Kerri Paizzi.

Flavor South Florida was September's discount program formally known as Flavor Palm Beach.