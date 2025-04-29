'We need a new home': Jack the Bike Man nonprofit seeks new warehouse after devastating fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Following the recent fire that severely damaged their warehouse, Jack the Bike Man is now on the hunt for a new home.

Alejandro Hernandez, executive director of the nonprofit organization, emphasized the urgency of finding a suitable space for their operations.

"What's next is finding a new home for Jack the Bike Man... the space that we're currently in is temporary," he explained.

As the organization pedals forward, they want the community to know that they are actively building bicycles for children and adults in need. Their repair shop is open and buzzing with activity, and they continue to sell bikes, ensuring that the spirit of giving stays alive and well.

The fire financially strained the organization, leading to an estimated half a million dollars in debt.

"The building next door that has the fire damage... has devalued the value of the building, obviously," Hernandez noted.

Despite these challenges, he remains hopeful about resolving the situation.

"We're hoping that we still have a buyer that's interested in the building," he said, indicating that progress may be on the horizon.

The nonprofit is reaching out to the community for assistance in its search for a new location.

"Any leads to a warehouse would be great. Of course, if you have a landlord that charges $1 a month, that would be excellent," Hernandez quipped, highlighting the organization's need for support during this critical time.

As Jack the Bike Man moves forward, its commitment to providing refurbished bicycles to those in need remains strong. The organization is now focused on rebuilding and continuing its mission to empower children and families throughout South Florida.

This morning on WPTV’s Shining A Light, several organizations praised the outreach work of Jack the Bike Man, including Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County; The Guatemalan Maya Center; FPL; and West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christina Lambert.

