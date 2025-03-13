Wave goodbye to cash: Rapids Water Park launches cashless system for spring break

RIVERIA BEACH, Fla. — Rapids Water Park opens its doors for the 46th season on Saturday, March 15 with over 40 slides and attractions, but there are three new changes.

1) Cashless transactions

This year, the park is going completely cashless. You can buy your tickets with debit or credit cards or Apple Pay and Google Pay. If you have cash, you can convert it to a free Mastercard debit card located at the kiosks just beyond the park's gates.

2) Season Pass goes digital

Season passes are also now fully digital and can be added to your Apple or Google wallets.

3) More special events

This season is packed with special events like Dive-In Movies, Daytime Foam Parties, Adults Only Nights, and Game Days. Check their website for event details.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.