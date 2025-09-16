Walt Disney World unveils limited-time Florida resident 3-day, 3-park ticket offer

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — I know this article is going to sound like I’m moonlighting for Mickey, but parents love a good theme-park deal — and this one’s so good you just might trade your Publix BOGOs in for a trip up the Turnpike.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to road trip up I-95 for a little pixie dust, Walt Disney World just gave Florida residents the perfect excuse.

Beginning today, Sept. 16, locals can snag a brand-new Florida resident three-day, three-park ticket for $70 per day, plus tax (that’s $210 total) — and use it anytime between Oct. 5 and Dec. 23, 2025.

Here’s the magic:

This special ticket lets you pick from EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom (sorry, Magic Kingdom fans — that one’s not on the list this time).



You can visit on non-consecutive days, so you don’t have to cram all the fun into one weekend.

Want even more flexibility? Upgrade with Park Hopper or Water Park & Sports options.

Reservations are required for each park you plan to visit, and those spots can fill up, so locals will want to lock in dates early here.

Seasonal Magic Around Every Corner

Fall and winter are already two of Disney’s most festive seasons, and this year the parks are pulling out all the stops.

At EPCOT, thrill-seekers can check out the newly reimagined Test Track, then wander into the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (through Nov. 22) with tastes from six continents and toe-tapping beats during the Eat to the Beat Concert Series.

If you’re visiting late November through Dec. 23, EPCOT transforms again for the International Festival of the Holiday, complete with festive flavors and live performances celebrating traditions from around the globe.

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can catch two new productions:



Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After*, where you decide which iconic baddie has been the most misunderstood.

The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure*, a stage spectacular retelling Ariel’s timeless story.

And come Nov. 7, Disney’s Animal Kingdom debuts Zootopia: Better Zoogether — a 4D adventure with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. Add in the charming Merry Menagerie winter puppets and an appearance by artist Rob Kaz with limited-edition artwork (Nov. 1–20), and there’s plenty to keep your camera busy.

Stay, Play, and Save

Florida residents can double down on the deal with room rates starting at $129 per night (plus tax) at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, with other discounts available at select Disney Resort hotels. Bonus: If you’re staying in 2025, you’ll also get free admission to a Disney water park on your check-in day (subject to availability).