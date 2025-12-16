Volunteers unite to bring holiday cheer to hundreds of Martin County kids

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County’s (BGCMC) Cole-Clark Club in Hobe Sound, the halls aren’t just decked with holiday spirit — they’re buzzing with volunteers, wrapping paper, and the smell of freshly prepared food.

On Thursday, Dec. 18, the club will host Operation Merry and Bright, an all-day effort to ensure nearly 1,000 local children — and their families — have a joyful holiday season.

The initiative is no small undertaking. From dawn till dusk, volunteers will prepare food packages, organize toys, and wrap hundreds of gifts. Many of the children involved face ongoing challenges — nine in ten qualify for free or reduced lunch at school, and many families have seen cuts to federal food assistance this year.

Boys and Girls Club of Martin County

BGCMC helps fill those gaps year-round, providing daily meals and weekend food bags to every member, all at no cost. Beyond food relief, the nonprofit also teaches healthy living through club gardens, cooking lessons, and a workforce development program that offers skills in culinary arts, construction, drones, electrical work, HVAC, welding, and even fashion. Kids in the culinary program help run the club’s catering service and its food truck, “Fork in the Road,” learning hands-on skills that can turn into future jobs.

