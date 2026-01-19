Volunteers to unite for MLK Day of Service in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers from across Palm Beach County will roll up their sleeves Monday to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day dedicated to service.

Now in its 10th year, the MLK Day of Service — organized by the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County’s Kohl Jewish Volunteer Center in partnership with Palm Beach Atlantic University — will mobilize students, families and community members at more than 25 project sites throughout the area.

From packing thousands of oatmeal breakfasts for families in need to painting community spaces, supporting seniors, and helping with park cleanups, the day focuses on King's vision of unity, equality, and action.

Palm Beach Atlantic University will engage volunteers through its signature Workship program, which blends faith, learning, and service. PBA students will join alongside faculty, alumni, and neighbors to contribute to projects such as beautification efforts, environmental care, and hunger relief.

One of the major recipients this year is Palm Beach Harvest, a nonprofit committed to rescuing and distributing food to those in need. They will receive thousands of meal kits assembled during Monday’s event.

The event will feature hands-on activities for volunteers of all ages, including the PBA women’s basketball team and local families who regularly serve with the Kohl JVC. Organizers say the projects are designed to offer meaningful service opportunities that further Dr. King’s message of tolerance and hope.

The MLK Day of Service is open to all ages, and community members can participate by registering through the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County or Palm Beach Atlantic University’s event pages.

