NewsPalm Beach County

Martin Luther King Jr. community celebrations to take place in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast

Parades and community celebrations will honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Communities across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are hosting events to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Below are the celebrations happening this weekend and on Monday.

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026

Riviera Beach MLK Day Parade

  • Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Location: City of Riviera Beach
  • Details: 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade with after-parade celebration at Dan Calloway Recreation Complex featuring live performances, bounce houses, food, and art vendors
  • More info: rivierabch.com/mlk2026

Monday, Jan. 19, 2026

MLK Day Parade - Fort Pierce

  • Time: 10 a.m.
  • Location: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd (25th Street), from Avenue I to Quincy Avenue
  • Details: Annual parade featuring floats, bands, and community participants celebrating unity, justice, and equality
  • More info: Facebook

MLK Community Celebration - Royal Palm Beach

  • Time: 10 a.m.
  • Location: Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center
  • Details: Free community event honoring Dr. King's life and legacy
  • More info: Facebook Event

MLK Day Ceremony & Celebration - Boca Raton

  • Time: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Location: Multiple locations (Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and Mizner Park Amphitheater)
  • Details: Full day of events including community breakfast, unity march, ceremony with keynote speaker Dr. Keven Allen, and celebration with rides, games, and performances
  • Click here for more information

Walk Against Violence - Delray Beach

  • Time: 2 p.m.
  • Location: Delray Beach Community Center, 50 Northwest First Ave.
  • Details: Annual Walk Against Violence & Hate followed by activities at the Spady Museum with speakers, performances and refreshments
  • More info: Contact Prentice Mobley at 561-243-7250

All events are free and open to the public.

This web story was written with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

