Martin Luther King Jr. community celebrations to take place in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast

Communities across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are hosting events to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Below are the celebrations happening this weekend and on Monday.
Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026
Riviera Beach MLK Day Parade
- Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Location: City of Riviera Beach
- Details: 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade with after-parade celebration at Dan Calloway Recreation Complex featuring live performances, bounce houses, food, and art vendors
- More info: rivierabch.com/mlk2026
Monday, Jan. 19, 2026
MLK Day Parade - Fort Pierce
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd (25th Street), from Avenue I to Quincy Avenue
- Details: Annual parade featuring floats, bands, and community participants celebrating unity, justice, and equality
- More info: Facebook
MLK Community Celebration - Royal Palm Beach
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center
- Details: Free community event honoring Dr. King's life and legacy
- More info: Facebook Event
MLK Day Ceremony & Celebration - Boca Raton
- Time: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Location: Multiple locations (Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and Mizner Park Amphitheater)
- Details: Full day of events including community breakfast, unity march, ceremony with keynote speaker Dr. Keven Allen, and celebration with rides, games, and performances
- Click here for more information
Walk Against Violence - Delray Beach
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Location: Delray Beach Community Center, 50 Northwest First Ave.
- Details: Annual Walk Against Violence & Hate followed by activities at the Spady Museum with speakers, performances and refreshments
- More info: Contact Prentice Mobley at 561-243-7250
All events are free and open to the public.
