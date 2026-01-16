Martin Luther King Jr. community celebrations to take place in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast

Communities across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are hosting events to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Below are the celebrations happening this weekend and on Monday.

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026

Riviera Beach MLK Day Parade



Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: City of Riviera Beach

Details: 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade with after-parade celebration at Dan Calloway Recreation Complex featuring live performances, bounce houses, food, and art vendors

More info: rivierabch.com/mlk2026

Monday, Jan. 19, 2026

MLK Day Parade - Fort Pierce



Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd (25th Street), from Avenue I to Quincy Avenue

Details: Annual parade featuring floats, bands, and community participants celebrating unity, justice, and equality

More info: Facebook

MLK Community Celebration - Royal Palm Beach



Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center

Details: Free community event honoring Dr. King's life and legacy

More info: Facebook Event

MLK Day Ceremony & Celebration - Boca Raton



Time: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: Multiple locations (Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and Mizner Park Amphitheater)

Details: Full day of events including community breakfast, unity march, ceremony with keynote speaker Dr. Keven Allen, and celebration with rides, games, and performances

Click here for more information

Walk Against Violence - Delray Beach



Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Delray Beach Community Center, 50 Northwest First Ave.

Details: Annual Walk Against Violence & Hate followed by activities at the Spady Museum with speakers, performances and refreshments

More info: Contact Prentice Mobley at 561-243-7250

All events are free and open to the public.

This web story was written with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy