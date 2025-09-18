Turn rough rocks into dazzling creations at the St. Lucie County Rock & Gem Club

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — If you think beautiful treasures can only be found buried underground, you haven’t visited the St. Lucie County Rock & Gem Club.

Founded in 1975 by a small group of rockhounds with big dreams, this nonprofit organization has grown into a vibrant community of more than 100 members — stretching from Palm Beach County all the way up to Brevard. Their mission? To share the love of lapidary arts, mineralogy, and jewelry making with anyone curious enough to stop by.

The club’s fully equipped Port St. Lucie workshop is packed with tools for beginners and pros alike. Members can try their hand at silversmithing, stained glass, beading, cabbing, faceting, and even medieval chainmaille. Classes are affordable (many under $125 for eight weeks), and newcomers get to use the club’s tools before investing in their own.

And here’s the best part — you don’t have to be an expert to join. In fact, you don’t even have to start with a class. Everyone is welcome to attend the club’s monthly meeting, held the fourth Sunday of every month at the La Buona Vita Clubhouse, 8601 S Federal Highway in Port St. Lucie. It’s the perfect place to meet members, see what they’ve been working on, and maybe get inspired to make something shiny yourself.

Whether you’re a lifelong jewelry artisan or just want to learn how to turn rough stones into sparkling keepsakes, the St. Lucie County Rock & Gem Club is ready to welcome you.

Workshop Address: 6901 Heritage Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

More info: slcrockandgem.org

Monthly Meeting: 4th Sunday at La Buona Vita Clubhouse, 8601 S Federal Hwy

