Summer gardening camp at Mounts Botanical Garden filled with healthy snacks your kids will devour

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A summer gardening camp is set to start in July at Mounts Botanical Garden in West Palm Beach.
Each week of the camp will have a theme focusing on different environmental sciences. And each day campers, ages seven to 11, will make their own healthy snack with produce you can find in a garden.
Menu items like Air Fryer Zucchini Pizza Bites, crunchy taco chickpeas, and Air Fried Green Beans (recipes below).
Camp Themes & Snacks:
- Week 1: July 10-14 – Sun & Sky
- Activities: solar cars, UV bead craft, wind turbines, owl pellet dissection, solar tote bags, solar ovens, sun prints, seed bombs.
- Homemade Snacks: pickles, blueberry ice pops, zucchini pizzas, chia pudding, solar oven chocolate chip cookies
- Week 2: July 17-21 – Land & Soil
- Activities: strawberry DNA necklaces, sprout houses, flower dissections, fossil excavations, geodes, gem mining, leaf print tote bags, pizza terrariums
- Snacks: strawberry ice Pops, roasted taco chick peas, air fried green beans, air fried apples and ice cream, cauliflower tots, hummus and carrots
- Week 3: July 24-28 – Water
- Activities: capillary action/dyeing live carnations, water testing, macroinvertebrate identification, terrariums, aquatic plants, the water cycle, jelly marbles, flood houses, treasure trek, boat building, aquifers
- Snacks: caprese salad kabobs, parmesan zucchini chips, puffed rice snowballs, guacamole and tortilla chips, fruit and yogurt ice pops
- Snacks: caprese salad kabobs, parmesan zucchini chips, puffed rice snowballs, guacamole and tortilla chips, fruit and yogurt ice pops
The camp is daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $250 week for members and $290 a week for non-members. There are extended care options.
Mounts Botanical Garden’s Explorers Camp Healthy Snack Recipes by Diane Robina
AIR FRYER ZUCCHINI PIZZA BITES
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 large zucchini
- ½ cup of pizza sauce
- 2 cups mozzarella cheese
- ¼ cup parmesan cheese
- Pizza topping as desired
- Salt and pepper
Instructions:
- Slice zucchini into 1-inch thick rounds and arrange in the air fryer with a little space between slices.
- Top zucchini slices with salt and pepper, pizza sauce, cheese and your favorite pizza toppings.
- Air fry at 350 degrees for 5 minutes until cheese is bubbly and melted.
CRUNCHY TACO CHICKPEAS
Ingredients:
- 1 can chick peas
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 package of taco seasoning
Instructions:
- Drain and rinse the chickpeas. Let them dry for about 20 minutes. This helps them to get crispy.
- Pour the chickpeas into a mixing bowl. Add the olive oil and toss to coat.
- Add the chickpeas to the air fryer basket and roast them for about 15 minutes at 380 degrees shaking the basket about every 5 minutes.
- Remove the chickpeas once they are crunchy and add taco seasoning to coat.
AIR FRIED GREEN BEANS
Ingredients:
- 1 bag of green beans
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- Spice blend of your choice. We use salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika, but you can use any spices you like.
Instructions:
- Snap off the ends of the green beans.
- Put green beans into a mixing bowl and add the olive oil.
- Sprinkle on the seasoning and toss to coat.
- Put the green beans into the air fryer basket.
- Air fry the green beans for 10-12 minutes on 390 degrees. Shake the green beans every 5 minutes to make sure they cook evenly.