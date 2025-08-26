Step inside the fear: First look at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab your courage, South Florida — and maybe a clean pair of pants — because Halloween Horror Nights 2025 is coming in hot (and haunted) to Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando.

For 34 years, Halloween Horror Nights has turned the streets of Universal Studios Florida into a giant nightmare playground, and this year might just be the biggest yet. From Friday, Aug. 29 through Nov. 2 (on select nights), guests can terrify themselves silly with 10 all-new haunted houses, *our bigger-and-badder scare zones, two live shows, and creepy-themed food.

First Look at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2025

This Year’s Horror Headliners

Here’s what’s lurking in the shadows:



Five Nights at Freddy’s – Step into the hit horror video game-turned-movie and meet Freddy, Chica, Bonnie, and Foxy… way closer than you’d like.

– Step into the hit horror video game-turned-movie and meet Freddy, Chica, Bonnie, and Foxy… way closer than you’d like. Terrifier – Art the Clown invites you into his Clown Café of chaos. Warning: you will rethink your relationship with popcorn.

– Art the Clown invites you into his Clown Café of chaos. Warning: you will rethink your relationship with popcorn. Fallout – The post-apocalyptic wasteland from Prime Video’s smash hit series comes to life. Expect mutant cockroaches and Raiders that don’t take kindly to strangers.

– The post-apocalyptic wasteland from Prime Video’s smash hit series comes to life. Expect mutant cockroaches and Raiders that don’t take kindly to strangers. Jason Universe – Crystal Lake’s most infamous camper-stalker is on a bloody nostalgia tour, and you’re the final girl (or guy) he’s after.

– Crystal Lake’s most infamous camper-stalker is on a bloody nostalgia tour, and you’re the final girl (or guy) he’s after. WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks – Enter creepy wrestling lore, come face-to-face with Uncle Howdy, and feel the eerie presence of The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

Plus five original nightmares, including:



Hatchet and Chains

Demon Bounty Hunter

Dolls: Let’s Play Dead

Graves of the Flesh

Galkn: Monsters of the North

El Artista: A Spanish Haunting

Scare Zones & Street Screams

Even outside the haunted houses, nowhere is safe. Vampires, chainsaw-wielding carnies, mutated flappers, and a lady who lives with her cat-children roam freely.

Special Night to Scream Before Everyone Else

If you want to beat the crowds (and avoid the longest lines), Premium Scream Night returns Thursday, Aug. 28 for one night only. It’s a limited-capacity evening with shorter waits, all-you-can-enjoy food, and a first crack at every house, show, and zone. Highly recommended if "waiting three hours for one haunted house" isn’t your vibe.

Event Info

When: Select nights Aug. 29 – Nov. 2

Where: Universal Studios Florida

Tickets & Details: UniversalOrlando.com/Halloween

