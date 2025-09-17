Spooky storytelling & s’mores: FAU Theatre Lab kicks off new season with a world premiere for families

BOCA RATON, Fla. — This is one of those “worth getting out of your house for” deals.

Theatre Lab at FAU in Boca Raton is launching its 2025–26 season — its second decade of brand-new productions — with the world premiere of Heebie Jeebies: Tales from the Midnight Campfire*, running Sept. 20 – Oct. 12.

This isn’t just any show. It’s a spooky-season, laugh-filled romp for all ages — think Goosebumps meets The Twilight Zone — and it was written by local playwright and educator Gina Montét, commissioned exclusively for Theatre Lab’s annual Heckscher Theatre for Families series.

What’s the Show About?

Charlie hates summer camp (and honestly, who hasn’t at some point?). After plotting her escape, she stumbles onto a group of campers deep in the woods who promise to help her get home… but only if she stays the night listening to their wild and eerie campfire stories. Cue the spooky fun.

Producing Artistic Director Matt Stabile calls it “a hilarious evening of thrills and mild chills” — perfect for families, and even better if you’re looking for an easy introduction to live theatre for your kids.

Tickets that Won’t Scare Your Wallet



Adults: $25 (includes two free student tickets)



Extra student tickets: $5 each



Available at (https://fauevents.com) or by calling 561-297-6124

Before the Curtain Rises

Come early — Theatre Lab is packing in the extras:



Creative Writing Workshops (Grades 4–12) – Saturdays, 2 p.m. (free)



S’mores Saturdays – *Saturdays, 6 p.m. on the patio (also free)



Crafty Sundays – Sundays, 2 p.m. with arts and crafts on the patio



The Classroom Connection

This show is more than entertainment — it’s also the centerpiece of Theatre Lab’s Future PAGES Project, now celebrating 10 years of inspiring young writers and performers. Since 2015, the program has brought free creative writing workshops and theatre field trips to more than 12,000 students in grades 4–12 across Palm Beach and Broward counties.

“This year’s theme is Nothing to Fear,” says Jill Carr, Director of Education & Community Outreach. “We can’t wait to see the incredible stories these students will create.”

When & Where

Sept. 20 – Oct. 12, 2025

Heckscher Stage, Parliament Hall, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton (FAU campus)

Saturdays: 3 & 7 p.m. | Sundays: 3 p.m. | School Field Trips: Wed–Fri at 10:30 a.m.

