South Florida Fair’s hidden speakeasy is new attraction at this year’s Party with the Pirates

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The South Florida Fair is about to set sail on its 114th annual voyage, and this year’s Party with the Pirates theme comes with a treasure you won’t spot on the map, unless you know where to look.

I got inside the brand-new pirate-themed speakeasy before it was even finished. Think cave-like walls, barrels, treasure chests, and famous pirates roaming the room — played by professional actors from the same creative minds behind the fair’s Fright Nights.

Fair president and CEO Matt Wallsmith said the hidden hangout is all about bringing Fright Nights' over-the-top creativity to the fair in a family-friendly way.

“We did a speakeasy this year, because we said, hey, let’s just take that creativity from Fright Nights and make a cool place for people when they come to the fair to hang out,” Wallsmith told me.

Creative team member Lexi Harrington said guests will have to put in a little work if they want in. You’ll be hunting for clues — and maybe even coins — to step through the secret entrance. Once inside, you can sip pirate-themed drinks, with every signature cocktail also available as a kid-friendly mocktail.

And no, before you even ask — I’m not telling you exactly where it is. But I will say it’s somewhere on the fairgrounds map. That’s all you get.

The South Florida Fair runs Jan. 16 through Feb. 1 at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach. Learn more about tickets, hours, and themed days here.

