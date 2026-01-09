South Florida Fair 2026 guide: Deals, rules, new fun and pirate takeover

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The 2026 South Florida Fair sets sail Friday, Jan. 16, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 1.

This year is packed with deep‑dive deals, new attractions, important rules to know before you go — and thanks to its "Party with the Pirates" theme — more swashbuckling than you can shake a parrot at.

If you're looking to maximize fun while keeping your wallet from walking the plank, here's everything you need to know before heading to the fairgrounds.

Ways to Save at the Fair

1. Advance Discount Admission – $12 for ages 11+, available at Publix or online through Jan. 15.

2. Opening Day "Double Dip" – Use your advance ticket Jan. 16, get in free, keep your ticket, and return any other day.

3. Thursday BOGO Days – Jan. 22 & Jan. 29: Buy one admission at the gate, get one free (or use your advance ticket to get your friend in free).

4. $2 Tuesdays – Jan. 20 & Jan. 27: $2 admission, $2 rides, $2 food deals at select vendors.

5. MLK Day Special – Jan. 19: Admission + ride wristband for $30 (advance only).

6. Mega Saver Package – $99: Includes 4 anytime admissions, 2 ride vouchers, and 4 $5 food tickets ($200+ value).

7. Free Park & Ride – Shuttle from The Mall at Wellington Green on select days. On Saturdays and Sunday, you also have the option to park at the Palm Beach Central High School for free and a 10-minute shuttle ride will bring you to the Fair, starting at 10 a.m. This service will run from Palm Beach Central High School located at 8499 W. Forest Hill Blvd. in Wellington.

8. Hero & Group Discounts – Special pricing for military, veterans, law enforcement, and large groups.

Fair Rules to Remember

Minors Policy: Friday & Saturday after 5 p.m., guests under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian 21+ (max 4 minors per adult).

Friday & Saturday after 5 p.m., guests under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian 21+ (max 4 minors per adult). Clear Bag Rule: Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC (max size 12” x 6” x 12”) or small clutch (max 6” x 9”).

Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC (max size 12” x 6” x 12”) or small clutch (max 6” x 9”). No-Go Items: Weapons, outside alcohol, drones, selfie sticks, fireworks, GoPros on rides.

Weapons, outside alcohol, drones, selfie sticks, fireworks, GoPros on rides. Payment: Parking ($15 general, $25 premium) is card only.

Parking ($15 general, $25 premium) is card only. Security: All guests pass through metal detectors/bag checks.

All guests pass through metal detectors/bag checks. Animal Policy: ADA‑qualified service animals only — no pets.



New Things at the 2026 Fair

1. Party with the Pirates Theme – Historic & high‑flying pirate shows daily, plus a family-friendly hidden speakeasy with cocktails, mocktails, and plenty of pirate fun.

2. Skull and Crossbones Wheel of Death – The world’s only pirate‑themed high wire stunt.

3. Taste the Treasure Tour – 19 pirate‑themed foods to sample & vote on (Jan. 16–25).

4. Legends of the Frozen Cove Ice Show – Pirate adventure on ice with world-class skating.

5. New Rides & Midway Games – From dizzying new thrill rides to family-friendly fun.

6. Expanded BOGO Thursdays with more food vendors participating.

7. New Shuttle Option – Weekend Park & Ride from Palm Beach Central High School (free).

Pirates Take Over Yesteryear Village

This year's "Party with the Pirates" theme turns Yesteryear Village into a treasure trove of adventure:

Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean stunt show: sword fights, high wire acts, and death‑defying stunts

Pirates of Florida historical storytellers: the real legends & myths from our coast

Meet 'n' Greet sessions with costumed buccaneers for selfies that will make your Instagram look like a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot

Treasure Hunts for Kids — maps, clues, and the chance to win golden (OK, chocolate) coins

Final Word

The South Florida Fair is a Palm Beach County tradition for a reason — there'[s a little something for everyone, from adrenaline rides to deep-fried… everything. Whether you're in it for the triple‑dip deals, the pirate sword fights, or that one giant lemonade you'll somehow spill on your shirt — this year's fair is ready to make memories.

AI DISCLAIMER:

This article was crafted with help from a treasure‑chest of AI‑powered research and editing tools, polished with a human touch by T.A. Walker — who promises no parrots, peglegs, or pieces of eight were harmed in the making of this content.

