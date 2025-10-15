South Florida Fair doubles down on Halloween fun

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you think the South Florida fairgrounds is just about deep-fried oreos in January, think again.

This October, it’s the epicenter of two wildly different flavors of Halloween — one for families who love pumpkin smiles, and one for the brave souls who prefer blood-curdling screams.

By day (and a few select evenings), Spookyville transforms Yesteryear Village into an old-fashioned Halloween wonderland made for kids — with safe trick-or-treating, costume contests, magic shows, and even a nightly light show new for 2025. Parents can breathe easy knowing the scares here are rated “adorable,” and you might go home with a balloon animal instead of nightmares.

By night, just a short stroll across the fairgrounds, Fright Nights takes over — the largest haunted house event in West Palm Beach, now in its 23rd year of scaring the living daylights out of people. Four massive haunts — one of them so secret it won’t be revealed until days before opening — and two outdoor scare zones turn the fairgrounds into pure horror movie territory. And yes, there’s a chance you might see me running like a linebacker toward the parking lot.

Both events share the same space, but the vibe could not be more different. At Spookyville, kids giggle in fairy wings while collecting candy. At Fright Nights, grown-ups shriek, clutch strangers, and question their life choices.

Need-to-know:

Spookyville: Family Halloween fun, select dates Oct. 11–31, Yesteryear Village. $15 kids (3+), $10 adults, under 2 free. Full schedule at SpookyvilleYYV.com.

Fright Nights: Haunted houses, scare zones, live music, select nights Oct. 9–Nov. 1. Tickets from $46–$150 at MyFrightNights.com.

South Florida Fairgrounds

9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.