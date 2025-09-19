Sneak Peek: West Palm Beach GreenMarket returns for biggest season ever

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you love orchids, pastries, fresh coffee, and discovering the next big thing in local food — you might want to clear your Saturday mornings.

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back for its 31st season on Saturday, Oct. 4, and this year it’s bigger and better than ever.

From the Ground Up

This year’s theme, "From the Ground Up,” celebrates what the GreenMarket has always been — a business and community incubator that helps local entrepreneurs grow their roots right here in Palm Beach County. Below is what's new:



150 vendors — the most in market history.

45 new vendors joining beloved favorites.

Season extended through May 30, 2026.

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket has been ranked the #1 Farmers Market in the U.S. by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice three years in a row (2021–2023).

What You’ll See (and Taste) This Year

From fresh produce to baked goods, plants, specialty items and more, here are a few featured vendors you’ll meet this season:

Ba Café – New Vendor, Sprouts Program

Vietnamese coffee with a personal twist — owner Kimberly Truong named it after her dad (“Ba” in Vietnamese). Kimberly is fresh out of the Mayor’s Jumpstart Academy and brewing up bold, rich flavors as part of the GreenMarket’s new shared-tent program for emerging businesses.

In the Kitchen with Alexandra – New Vendor

Authentic Haitian Pikliz (pronounced "pick-lees") — a spicy pickled relish — plus hot sauce and hot honey made with clean ingredients. Owner Alexandra Baker says her mission is simple: “If people can say Sriracha, they can say Pikliz.”

Le Petit Pain French Bakery – Legacy Vendor

Flaky croissants and authentic French pastries from Chuck Bado. One of the 14 vendors who’ve been part of the market for more than 15 years.

Heavenly Orchids – Returning Vendor

Breathtaking blooms from George Small, plus insider tips on caring for orchids (yes, he’ll settle the “ice cube or not” debate).

Special features returning this season

Master Chef Showcase competition, monthly Oct–May.

Pop-Up Wine Shop highlighting a different wine region each week.

Weekly workshops (extra festive during the holidays).

Live entertainment

The Deets

Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis Street, West Palm Beach

Saturdays, Oct. 4, 2025 – May 30, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Closed Feb. 14 & Mar. 28)

For more information: wpb.org/events

Why It Matters

For more than 30 years, the West Palm Beach GreenMarket has been more than just a farmers market — it’s been part of the city’s identity, supporting the growth of small businesses, connecting residents and visitors, and creating a Saturday tradition on the waterfront.

And yes… in the name of journalism, I’m taste-testing everything. Watch my full vendor interviews on WPTV and the free WPTV app.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.