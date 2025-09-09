Sequins, spins, and a whole lot of heart: Dancing with the Martin Stars returns for 2025

STUART, Fla. — The spotlight is ready, the glitter is flying, and Martin County’s most familiar faces are lacing up their dancing shoes for the area’s most dazzling night of friendly competition.

On Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m., the historic Lyric Theatre will be bursting with high-energy routines, elegant lifts, and maybe a few dramatic spins as Dancing with the Martin Stars takes the stage.

Eight local “celebrities” — from fire chiefs to ice cream shop owners — will partner with professional dancers to wow the crowd and the judges.

The 2025 Dancing with the Martin Stars lineup

June-Luciano Cohen – Master Personal Trainer, Topper Fitness

Mirella Daru – Realtor, Re/Max of Stuart

Fida Georges – On-Camera Talent / Former Broadcaster

Spaz McGoorty – Comedic Personality

Danny Mikels – Division Chief, St. Lucie County Fire District

Alex Pope – Owner, The Scoop Ice Cream Shop

Lisa Tunon – Paralegal, Zweben Law Group

Daniel Wade – Broker/Owner, Century 21 Move with Us

The competition isn’t just about perfect footwork — performers will also rack up points for fundraising, with every dollar going directly to the Martin County Healthy Start Coalition.

More than just a dance contest

The Martin County Healthy Start Coalition is dedicated to ensuring every baby is born healthy, every mother feels supported, and every father is involved. The nonprofit works to make prenatal care accessible to all women, and to connect families with resources that help children under 3 grow and thrive.

In addition to prenatal education, parenting classes, and outreach, one of their most vital programs is the MOM Mobile — a mobile unit that takes prenatal care directly into vulnerable neighborhoods. It’s been especially critical since the closure of the nearest labor and delivery hospital unit earlier this year, which has left many mothers worried about where they will give birth.

A night with purpose

In response to the growing need, Healthy Start is spearheading the creation of the Treasure Coast Maternity Center, a community-based birthing center in Martin County.

“The funds our dancers raise will support our ongoing prenatal programs, including our MOM Mobile that takes prenatal care into vulnerable neighborhoods,” Suffich explained. “They will also help us launch the campaign for the Treasure Coast Maternity Center.”

Tickets — $125 each — are expected to sell out, as they do every year. The event blends Broadway-worthy performance energy with small-town pride — and in true Martin County fashion, the applause is just as loud for a first-time dancer giving it their all as it is for a flawless tango.

