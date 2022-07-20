Restaurant in Boca Raton offering families pizza-making class

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Eddie Pozzuoli, the owner of Prezzo in Boca Raton, said his restaurant Prezzo introduced the first wood-fired pizza oven to South Florida when it opened in 1989.

Now Executive Chef Prezzo, Todd Lough and his culinary team are sharing their pizza-making skills with the public.

You can take classes for $20 (plus tip and taxes) which includes the class, a pasta and salad buffet, and of course pizza.

"You walk in, you sit down and chef will walk you through the entire process of stretching the dough, making the pizza himself and then his team will come out and walk every table kind of through the process," Pozzuoli said. "So, that everybody gets an idea, because it's really an art, stretching the dough and it's not like you can just go to the grocery store, get the dough and expect to do it perfect the first time."

"Once all the pizzas are made, then we have a salad and pasta buffet for everybody to pick on while the pizzas are cooking," said Pozzuoli. "Because you know, cooking 30 pizzas in an oven that only fits five pizzas, it's impossible to put all 30 out at one time."

The classes are offered at both locations in Palm Beach Gardens and Boca Raton.

