Princess brunch in Delray Beach to benefit childhood cancer and literacy programs

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Families can step into a fairy tale while supporting two powerful causes during a royal-themed brunch at the Opal Grand Resort on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event celebrates the 5-year anniversary of The Happy Princess Club — and it will feature more characters than ever before. Guests will take part in Opal Grand’s Royal Passport to Adventure, an “around the world” dining experience where each station features food, photo ops, and meet-and-greets with beloved storybook characters from different cultures.

Expect appearances from Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella, and more, along with vibrant backdrops, live performances, and passport stamping stations for the kids.

Tickets are $102.72 for adults and $51.36 for children under 12. Click here for ticket info.

Making Magic for a Cause

The event raises funds for two local nonprofits:

Read Like Royalty — provides free, character-led storytime programs in schools, libraries, hospitals, and underserved communities, with literacy events, reading rewards, and VIP visits.



Princesses Against Cancer — brings surprise visits from princesses to children battling life-threatening illnesses, offering joy, courage, and comfort during treatment.



One hundred percent of raffle ticket sales — with prizes including hotel stays and party packages — will benefit these organizations.

About The Happy Princess Club

Founded in 2020 by Haley, The Happy Princess Club began during the pandemic to bring joy and connection to families. It has since grown into one of Palm Beach County’s most beloved children’s entertainment companies, known for high-quality, empowering princess events.

