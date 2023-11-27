Palm Tran donates bus to Digital Vibes just in time for holidays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Digital Vibez is a nonprofit organization that helps empower young lives in underserved communities to maintain a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle.
Last year, a fire destroyed the bus that is used to teach dance, fitness, technology, and the arts, and deliver holiday gifts to children all over Palm Beach County.
Palm Tran's former executive director, the late Clinton Forbes, worked with Palm Beach County to donate a new bus that will be revealed in December just in time for Digital Vibez' annual Toy Drive delivery.
The public can donate an new unwrapped gift by:
1) Going to their website
2) Purchase gifts from the Jingle Jamz Amazon Wish List
3) Drop off a gift at the locations below by Dec. 14
Underserviced children and teens in the Glades, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Delray, and West Palm Beach will receive the gifts in time for the holidays and will be delivered on “Santa’s Sleigh” a.k.a. Digital Vibez’ new bus.
Drop Off Locations
Extraordinary Charities
2635 Old Okeechobee Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Digital Vibez Studio
526 Northwood Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
City Celler Wine Bar & Grill
700 South Rosemary Ave.
West Palm Beach 33401
Hubbard Radio - x 102.3
701 Northpoint Pkwy. Suite 500
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Palm Beach County Youth Services
50 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
Ocean Walk Nail Bar
2613 North Ocean Ave. Unit 203
Riviera Beach, FL 33404
Royal Palm Brewing Company
543 North State Road Suite 103
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411