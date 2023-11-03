Palm Tran executive director dies at age 55

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Tran Executive Director Clinton B. Forbes has died, Palm Tran officials announced Friday. He was 55 years old.

Palm Tran officials confirmed Forbes' death in a news release.

Forbes served as the executive director of the Palm Beach County public transportation system since November 2015. He also worked more than 30 years in the public transportation sector.

“This news comes as a shock to the entire community. Clinton was a vibrant leader in Palm Beach County and tirelessly advocated for the betterment of our transit system," County Administrator Verdenia C. Baker said in the news release. "We are deeply saddened by Clinton’s passing. His memory will serve as an inspiration to all who knew him.”

Palm Tran officials did not disclose a cause of death.